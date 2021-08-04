Good show by Kozhikode in CBSE exam

All schools claim to score 100% pass

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have claimed to score 100% pass when results of Class X exams were declared on Tuesday evening.

According to sources in the Malabar Sahodaya Complex, a conglomeration of CBSE schools, all the 3,173 students registered in 51 schools have become eligible for higher studies.

Harikrishnan from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School, Perumthiruthi, became the top scorer by bagging 499 out of 500 marks. Almost all schools affiliated to Vadakara Sahodaya had registered 100% pass, said sources.