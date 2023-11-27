Good service entry for police officers deployed for Navakerala Sadas in Kozhikode

November 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Police officers who were part of the two-day heightened security arrangements for the Navakerala Sadas within Kozhikode city limits will be awarded good service entry (GSE).

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena said the dedicated support of the officers helped the city police put in place a flawless security arrangement. Mr. Meena specifically mentioned the “commendable performance” by officers who headed the law and order wing, traffic unit, special branch, control room, and motor transport and telecommunication wings. He said all police officers demonstrated excellent teamwork and safety interventions in time.

Senior police officers who coordinated the safety and surveillance measures said the preventive detention of around 50 persons in the city limits helped them manage security issues effectively. They added that the public also cooperated well with the special arrangements.

