HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Good service entry for police officers deployed for Navakerala Sadas in Kozhikode

November 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Police officers who were part of the two-day heightened security arrangements for the Navakerala Sadas within Kozhikode city limits will be awarded good service entry (GSE).

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena said the dedicated support of the officers helped the city police put in place a flawless security arrangement. Mr. Meena specifically mentioned the “commendable performance” by officers who headed the law and order wing, traffic unit, special branch, control room, and motor transport and telecommunication wings. He said all police officers demonstrated excellent teamwork and safety interventions in time.

Senior police officers who coordinated the safety and surveillance measures said the preventive detention of around 50 persons in the city limits helped them manage security issues effectively. They added that the public also cooperated well with the special arrangements.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.