Good Samaritan award on cards to honour rescuers

Those make life-saving interventions within 60 minutes of an accident to get ₹5,000

People who rush to accident spots to save lives can henceforth expect a courteous treatment from the government with no apprehensions over legal action for being eyewitnesses.

A district-level appraisal committee constituted here on Wednesday with District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy as chairman has decided to look into the fruitful implementation of the Good Samaritan award recently announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for honouring those who make life-saving interventions within 60 minutes of an accident.

Regional Transport Officer (Kozhikode) R. Sumesh, a member of the committee, said the names of those who made commendable rescue interventions within the last three months would be submitted in the first phase to the State-level appraisal committee to proceed with the implementation of the project. “The idea is to transfer ₹5,000 to the account of each of the selected individuals after the State-level verification of facts. Only those recommended by the District Medical Officer and the District Police Chief will be considered for the reward,” he added.

For the implementation of the scheme, the State-level appraisal committee will be using an initial aid of ₹5 lakh sanctioned by the Centre. Additional funds are likely to be released considering the response of the public to the concept and the number of people being saved through civic interventions. The idea is to promote voluntary rescue activities in the wake of rising road accident deaths.

“As per Section 132A of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, the conditions for Good Samaritan initiative have been notified by the Union government. It gives all legal protection to individuals who rescue the injured and ensure quick hospitalisation,” said Mr. Sumesh.

“In Kozhikode district, we will be submitting reports carrying names of such Good Samaritans to the State-level appraisal committee every month,” he added.

The State-level appraisal committee also has the authority to recommend the names of district-level award winners for the national-level honour. According to Motor Vehicles Department officials, 10 individuals will be selected every year for the national Good Samaritan award comprising a certificate and ₹1,00,000.