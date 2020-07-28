Good response to ‘bed sheet challenge’

KOZHIKODE

A “bed sheet challenge” taken up by the National Service scheme (NSS) volunteers to assist the First Line Treatment Centres has become a huge success in Kozhikode district.

The volunteers from various higher secondary schools collected 6,052 bed sheets within just two days after the District Collector’s public appeal for help to set up FLTCs on July 18. S. Sreechith, District Coordinator of NSS, said the materials which were handed over to the Collector were worth ₹5.14 lakh.

