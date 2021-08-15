Gold worth ₹2.4 crore seized at Calicut airport

KOZHIKODE

15 August 2021 19:48 IST

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs on Sunday seized around 5 kg of gold valued at ₹2.4 crore from four passengers at the Calicut International Airport.

Officials said 3.36 kg of gold compound was recovered from a passenger from Malappuram, who had arrived from Sharjah. The contraband was concealed in his rectum as well as wrapped around legs. The seizure was effected based on information received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, T.A. Kiran, Deputy Commissioner, Customs, said.

In another incident, officials seized 501 grams of gold compound from a passenger hailing from Kozhikode, who also arrived from Sharjah. The compound was hidden in his rectum. Both were travelling in the Air Arabia flight, he said.

Over a kilogram of gold compound was seized from a Kasaragod native who arrived by the Air India Express flight from Sharjah. He too had concealed gold in his rectum.

Another passenger from Malappuram travelling in the same flight was also in possession of gold weighing 854 grams hidden in the rectum, officials said.

In total, Mr. Kiran said 5.78 kg of gold compound was recovered from four passengers. After extraction, 5.006 kg of 24-karat gold was obtained, he added.