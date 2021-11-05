Gold worth ₹2.22 crore seized at Calicut airport

Kozhikode

05 November 2021 18:46 IST

The Calicut Air Intelligence Unit has seized gold worth ₹2.22 crore from inbound Gulf passengers who tried to smuggle the contraband through the Calicut International Airport in the past two days.

Based on information from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the premier intelligence and enforcement agency of the Centre on anti-smuggling matters, Customs officials recovered the gold in four cases. The total market value of seized gold on Thursday was ₹.1.52 crore, officials said.

In one of the cases, gold in compound form weighing 1.005 kg concealed inside the body of Mohammad Avad of Malappuram, who had arrived from Doha, was seized.

Advertising

Advertising

In a similar incident, gold, also in compound form weighing 1.008 kg, concealed inside the body of Habeeb Rahiman from Malappuram, who also arrived from Doha, was seized

The third seizure pertained to a passenger, Sayyid Faisal of Kannur, hiding the gold weighing 1.940 kg inside the pouch of an underwear. He arrived from Dubai.

Customs officials on Friday seized two gold pieces having 24 carat purity and weighing 1.659 kg from a Palakkad native, Muhammed Faisal, who arrived from Dubai .

The gold pieces were cleverly concealed behind twin speakers of a bluetooth speaker set of the passenger in his checked-in baggage, officials said.

Meanwhile, following an input received from the airline security staff , sleuths seized Saudi Riyal valued at ₹7,08,700 from a Sharjah-bound passenger of Kasaragod who had concealed foreign currency in his check-in baggage.