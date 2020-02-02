Gold worth ₹1.12 cr. seized

The Air Customs intelligence unit seized 2.81 kg smuggled-in gold from three passengers who arrived at Calicut International Airport on different flights on Sunday. The gold was worth ₹1.12 crore.

Customs officers seized 2.447 kg of gold in the form of two discs hidden inside speakers brought by Jafar Kaithapoyil, who arrived from Riyadh on an Etihad flight.

In the second case, 140 gm of gold was seized in the form of 14 buttons concealed inside lipstick. The gold was recovered from Mohammed Habib Khatib from Bhatkal, Karnataka, who arrived from Dubai on an Air India flight.

The customs team seized 228 gm of gold from Mohammed Nafi, Bhatkal, who too arrived from Dubai on an Air India flight. The gold was concealed

inside mouth organs and make-up kits.