Gold smuggling continues unabated at Calicut airport

Gold worth ₹1.32 crore seized on Dec. 31

Despite stringent measures, attempts to smuggle gold via the Calicut international airport continued unabated during 2020.

On the last day of the year, the Customs Intelligence unit at the airport seized 2.596 kg of gold worth ₹1.32 crore from two passengers who arrived on a Jeddah flight. The gold in compound form was concealed in automatic hydraulic speed door closer kept in the check-in baggage.

On December 30, the Customs wing, based on an input received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), intercepted a native of Bhatkal, a town in Uttara Kannada district, who arrived from Sharjah, and recovered four capsules of gold compound from his rectum that weighed about 635 grams and was valued at ₹24 lakh.

On the same day, the Customs seized gold worth ₹95 lakh from a passenger who landed from Dubai. The passenger hailing from Kozhikode had concealed the gold in a waistband inside his pants.

Officials said gold worth ₹73 lakh was recovered from international passengers in the past one week. The Customs wing also seized 72,000 cigarettes worth ₹2.25 lakh and 8.5 kg of saffron.

Customs sources said that attempts to smuggle gold had decreased when travel restrictions were in place during the nation-wide lockdown that began in March. However, smuggling commenced again in May when the Centre launched the Vande Bharat Mission for evacuating stranded Indians across the globe.

Bhatkal-based gangs travelling in groups have been found attempting to smuggle gold on Vande Bharat Mission flights. Most of them operating through syndicates in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, especially Dubai, reached the Calicut airport from August onwards.

The seizures were made even from chartered flights that had secured permission to bring Indians who wished to return from other countries. In October, the Air Customs Intelligence had seized more than 6 kg of gold from passengers who arrived in three flights. In another incident, three passengers had tried to smuggle gold weighing 2.333 kg in compound form.

Mostly, passengers attempted to smuggle gold by concealing it in compound form or capsule shaped packets or hiding it in their undergarments and body cavities, said the officials.