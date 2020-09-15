Gold smuggling case: Jaleel trying to destroy evidence, says Firoz

Muslim Youth League (MYL) State general secretary P.K. Firos has accused Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel of attempting to destroy evidence in the gold smuggling case.
The Minister had claimed in a Facebook post on August 6 that the copies of Koran he had received through the UAE consulate were safely kept at two institutions at Edappal and Alathur. He had also stated that none of the copies were distributed, Mr. Firos said at a press meet here on Monday.
‘Officials forced’
However, when a difference in weight of 20 kg was detected in the consignment, Dr. Jaleel said that officials attached to the Kerala State Centre for Advanced Printing and Training (C-apt), a State government institution functioning under the chairmanship of the Minister, had taken 24 copies of Koran.
Mr. Firos said the Minister was now forcing officials of the C-apt to state that they had taken the copies. His meeting with C-apt managing director on Monday was meant to destroy evidence of his involvement.
There was something mysterious about the transfer of some C-apt officials, Mr. Firos said.
