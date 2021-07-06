Gold smggling attempt foiled in Calicut airport

Kozhikode

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs has foiled yet another attempt to smuggle gold in compound form at the Calicut International Airport.

Sleuths seized 2.198 kg of gold from a passenger Rasheed Kadungolath, of Kuttikattoor, Kozhikode who reached from Bahrain on the Gulf Air flight on Monday night. The market value of the gold would approximately be ₹90 lakh, officials said.

The gold compounds in plastic packets were concealed by tightly taping them on both the legs of the passenger, they said.

Attempts to smuggle gold have been continuing unabated at the Calicut Airport even after the incident of the Ramanattukara accident that involved gold smugglers in June. Then Customs had seized 2.33 kg gold worth Rs 1.11 crore from Muhammad Shafeeque Melethil of Moorkkanad, Malappuram.

Last week the customs had seized around 3 kg of the gold contraband valued at ₹1.2 crore from three passengers who reached from the United Arab Emirates.