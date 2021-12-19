Kozhikode

Gold seized from flight security staffer

The smuggled gold recovered from a flight security staffer at the Calicut International Airport.  

The Kozhikode Customs Preventive Unit on Friday seized 3.5 kg of smuggled gold from a private flight security staffer at the Kozhikode International Airport.

The carrier was identified as Nishad Ali, a native of Angadippuram in Malappuram district who arrived by SpiceJet flight SG 703. The seized gold had a market value of ₹1.5 crore.

Customs Department officials said the man had been under scanner following some confidential information. “He has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days,” they said.

The seizure was made by a team of officials led by Assistant Commissioner (Customs Preventive Unit) K.V. Rajan. Customs Superintendents Basheer Ahamed, Praveen Kumar and K.K. Prakash were among those who took part in the operation.


