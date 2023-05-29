ADVERTISEMENT

Gold seized at Calicut airport

May 29, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Customs Preventive Division seized 1,173 grams of gold compound at Calicut International Airport on Monday. The compound, which may cost around ₹80 lakh, was seized from a passenger in a SpiceJet flight from Dubai. Ali, 34, a native of Palakkad, had hidden the compound in the form of four capsules in his body. The arrest will be recorded after separating the gold from the compound. A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs J. Anandakumar carried out the operation, a press release said.

