HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold seized at Calicut airport

May 29, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Customs Preventive Division seized 1,173 grams of gold compound at Calicut International Airport on Monday. The compound, which may cost around ₹80 lakh, was seized from a passenger in a SpiceJet flight from Dubai. Ali, 34, a native of Palakkad, had hidden the compound in the form of four capsules in his body. The arrest will be recorded after separating the gold from the compound. A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs J. Anandakumar carried out the operation, a press release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.