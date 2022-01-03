Gold seized at airport

A Customs Preventive unit from Kozhikode seized 1.37 kg of smuggled gold from two passengers who arrived at the Kozhikode International Airport by two separate flights on Sunday and Monday.

In the first incident, Kasaragod native Shakib Ahamed was arrested with 357 grams of gold, which was found hidden inside a door locker with him. He reached the airport at 3.45 p.m. on Sunday by an Air India Express flight from Sharjah.

Abdul Adil, the carrier in the second incident, was arrested on Monday with 1,022 grams of gold compound. He landed at the airport at 8 p.m. by a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain.

Customs officials said the seized gold had a market value of ₹75 lakh. Customs Preventive Division Assistant Commissioner Sinoy K. Mathew and superintendents Praveen Kumar and M. Prakash were part of the squad.