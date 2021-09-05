Gold Palace jewellery investment case: bank accounts of some suspects frozen

Two major partners arrested, search on for two more persons

The bank accounts of some of the suspects in the Gold Palace jewellery investment case have been frozen following the directive of the Kozhikode Rural police team. Two major partners having direct involvement in the case were arrested, and the search is on for two more persons. Over 300 investors were reportedly duped by the investment scheme operators.

The branches of the jewellery in various rural areas of Kozhikode have been sealed. The complainants are mostly from Payyoli, Nadapuram and Kuttiyadi, where the scheme operators had opened jewellery shops. According to the police, some of those who mobilised huge investment from the scheme had escaped to Dubai and they would be brought back for proceeding with the investigation.

The trickery came to light after investors found that the jewellery shops remained closed without any business activity for many days. It was a group of investors from Nadapuram who first filed complaints to track the jewellery owners. When they approached the jewellery operators last week to claim their money, they allegedly escaped from the spot.

Police officers investigating the case said the partners of the jewellery had been in the field for over four years. According to them, there were people from smaller income groups and affluent investors who joined the scheme for a steady monthly return or to purchase gold at profitable rates. Those who invested huge quantities of gold had been assured of monthly profits apart from other purchase benefits, they said.

According to the complainants who are now being supported by a joint action council, the scheme operators pocketed about ₹60 crore from Kozhikode district. Some of the key documents regarding details of collected funds and gold had been recovered from the jewellery shops, they said.