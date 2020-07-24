Gold merchant fined ₹1 crore

KOZHIKODE

24 July 2020 23:14 IST

The intelligence wing of the Kerala State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department on Friday imposed a hefty fine on a gold merchant on the charge of violating GST norms.

Officials who led the inspection said the wholesale gold trader was asked to remit ₹1 crore, including the fine amount and pending taxes, for his violations. They said the man was involved in trading gold worth ₹30 crore without remitting GST.

