Gold Cup to be brought to Kozhikode in a procession

December 17, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Gold Cup for winners of the State School Arts Festival will be brought to Kozhikode in a procession from Palakkad. This was decided at a meeting of the organising committee held here on Saturday. The fest is scheduled to be held in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7. The cup may also be put up on display. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said all sub-committees formed for the conduct of the festival should complete their works by December 25. The organising committee office will function from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

