Gold compound worth ₹1 crore seized at Calicut International Airport

June 07, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

An Air Customs Intelligence squad from Kozhikode seized smuggled gold compound worth ₹1 crore from two passengers in a checking they carried out at the Calicut International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Malappuram natives Mohamed Shafi, 33 and C. Sabeeb, 28, were the carriers who allegedly smuggled the gold compound hidden in the form of capsules from Dubai.

During the checking carried on Tuesday night, Mohammed Shafi was found carrying 1,260 grams of gold compound worth ₹70 lakh. He was a passenger on SpiceJet Airlines. According to the Air Customs officers, the man had been offered ₹70,000 as reward for the illegal activity.

Sabeeb was caught when he came to the airport by an Indigo flight on Wednesday morning. The squad seized 578 grams of gold compound worth ₹30 lakh from him. He had been offered a commission of ₹50,000 for the illegal job, officials said.

The carriers were netted by a team of Air Customs officers led by Assistant Commissioner Sinoy K. Mathew. Superintendents Abraham Koshy, T.S Balakrishnan, Anoop Ponnari, T.N. Vijaya, Philip Joseph and Vimal Kumar were part of the squad.