Gold compound worth ₹1 crore seized at Calicut airport

Customs preventive unit nabs Thrithala native

Customs preventive unit nabs Thrithala native

A Customs preventive unit from Kozhikode on Friday seized smuggled gold compounds worth ₹1 crore from a passenger who reached the Calicut International Airport by an Indigo flight. Faizal, a native of Thrithala in Palakkad, was arrested on a tip-off received by Customs officials. The smuggled gold compound weighing over 2 kg was found hidden inside his undergarments. Ashraf, a native of Perambra, who reportedly came to the airport to accept the gold, was also nabbed by the customs squad.