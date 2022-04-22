Gold compound worth ₹1 crore seized at Calicut airport
Customs preventive unit nabs Thrithala native
A Customs preventive unit from Kozhikode on Friday seized smuggled gold compounds worth ₹1 crore from a passenger who reached the Calicut International Airport by an Indigo flight. Faizal, a native of Thrithala in Palakkad, was arrested on a tip-off received by Customs officials. The smuggled gold compound weighing over 2 kg was found hidden inside his undergarments. Ashraf, a native of Perambra, who reportedly came to the airport to accept the gold, was also nabbed by the customs squad.
