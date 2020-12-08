Gold appraiser booked in fake loan case

A gold appraiser has been booked by the Town police for his alleged involvement in supporting a woman and her lady staff to obtain gold loan worth ₹1.69 crore by pawning about 5.6 kg of fake gold ornaments. Police sources said the man had already been interrogated by the special investigation squad and his arrest would be recorded soon.

According to the investigation squad, K.K. Bindu, the prime accused, had employed seven of her lady staff to pawn fake gold ornaments with a nationalised bank in Kozhikode city using their personal bank accounts. Though all the women claimed ignorance of the quality of pawned ornaments, they would be quizzed again along with some other bank staff. Police sources said they had valid reasons to suspect the involvement of some of the bank staff in the incident.

Similar frauds

The Wayanad native who was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday would be taken into custody again for probing her involvement in other similar financial frauds. Some of her close business partners have also been asked to report at the station.

There were about four shops, including a hotel and beauty parlour, managed by the accused in Kozhikode city alone with the investment she mobilised using fake gold. During the search, the police could also recover the remaining stock of ornaments from her shops.

An officer attached to the Town police station said she had reportedly operated a multi-level marketing fraud as well in Thrissur. The fake gold case was the third such fraud. In the first incident, she had allegedly cheated investors in a chit fund scheme.

It was an internal audit conducted at the bank which brought to light the big financial fraud. The bank authorities were later handed over a complaint to the District Police Chief (Kozhikode city). They had also handed over the list of individuals who pawned the gold ornaments, to the special investigation squad led by Town Station House Officer A. Umesh. The 43-year-old woman’s role was exposed after the police questioned the other suspects in the incident.