Global technical meet ‘Yukthi ’23’ from April 10 to 12

February 15, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Government Engineering College Kozhikode will host the second edition of its biennial international technical conference on emerging trends in engineering-Yukthi ’23-from April 10 to 12. The meet will be held in four tracks-emerging trends in signal processing, sustainable solutions for infrastructure development, process engineering and sustainable technology, and mechanical engineering and energy technologies. Experts from the United Kingdom, Germany, Indian Institutes of Technology, and National Institutes of Technology will deliver talks.

