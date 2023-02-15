HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Global technical meet ‘Yukthi ’23’ from April 10 to 12

February 15, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Engineering College Kozhikode will host the second edition of its biennial international technical conference on emerging trends in engineering-Yukthi ’23-from April 10 to 12. The meet will be held in four tracks-emerging trends in signal processing, sustainable solutions for infrastructure development, process engineering and sustainable technology, and mechanical engineering and energy technologies. Experts from the United Kingdom, Germany, Indian Institutes of Technology, and National Institutes of Technology will deliver talks.

Related Topics

higher education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.