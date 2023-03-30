ADVERTISEMENT

Global order remains uncertain, says T.P. Sreenivasan

March 30, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan speaking at a seminar at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut.

As uncertainty looms large, the current state of international politics is causing unease among nations worldwide, former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan has said.

He made this observation during a seminar hosted by the Centre for International Studies and Foreign Languages (CISFL) at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) to launch a novel programme in International Media Studies on Wednesday.

Mr. Sreenivasan pointed out that the world had undergone a significant transformation leading to the dissolution of the old order, and there was a palpable sense of ambiguity regarding the establishment of a new paradigm. Despite this, he said all countries were yearning for change, and the domain of international affairs remained a complex one. With the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation had become even more intricate, Mr. Sreenivasan said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NITC Director Prasad Krishna presided over the function. German TV chief producer (South Asia) P.M. Narayanan, Mahatma Gandhi College of Mass Communication Director A.K. Anuraj, and CIFSL chairman M.K. Ravi Rama spoke. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US