Global order remains uncertain, says T.P. Sreenivasan

March 30, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan speaking at a seminar at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut.

As uncertainty looms large, the current state of international politics is causing unease among nations worldwide, former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan has said.

He made this observation during a seminar hosted by the Centre for International Studies and Foreign Languages (CISFL) at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) to launch a novel programme in International Media Studies on Wednesday.

Mr. Sreenivasan pointed out that the world had undergone a significant transformation leading to the dissolution of the old order, and there was a palpable sense of ambiguity regarding the establishment of a new paradigm. Despite this, he said all countries were yearning for change, and the domain of international affairs remained a complex one. With the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation had become even more intricate, Mr. Sreenivasan said. 

NITC Director Prasad Krishna presided over the function. German TV chief producer (South Asia) P.M. Narayanan, Mahatma Gandhi College of Mass Communication Director A.K. Anuraj, and CIFSL chairman M.K. Ravi Rama spoke. 

