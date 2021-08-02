Global NRI conference in Mumbai on September 1, 2

The Indo-Arab Confederation Council is organising a Global NRI Conference and Global Excellence Award presentation event at Metropolitan Hotel, Andheri, Mumbai, on September 1 and 2.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the public meeting on September 2 while Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, will preside over the event. Several Ministers from Centre and States, diplomats, NRI businessmen, social and economic experts, and educationists are expected to take part. Noted educationist Ghanshyam Chirankar will inaugurate the seminar to be held on September 1.

Attakoya Pallikandi, general secretary of the confederation, told reporters here on Monday that the conference would discuss topics such as problems faced by NRIs across the globe, rehabilitation of those who returned to India and utilising NRIs for economic development of the country. Experts from various sectors would speak on topics such as creative solutions to the problems faced by NRIs, motivating those who returned to India and creating awareness among NRIs about the steps taken in India for their welfare.

An organising committee headed by N.K.Bhupesh Babu, chairman of the council in Mumbai, has been formed for the conference.

M.Kunhamu, president of the council, and secretary K.T.Vasudevan took part in the press meet.