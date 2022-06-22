Global meet on water, environment management begins in Kozhikode

M.K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor of Calicut University, inaugurated the International Conference on Water and Environmental Management (WEM-2022) at Centre for Water Resources Development and Management in Kozhikode on Wednesday. M.C. Dathan, scientific advisor to the Chief Minister, was the guest of honour on the occasion. Sudheer K.P, Executive vice president of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (KSCSTE) , presided over the event.

The three-day conference with the focal theme Sustainable Water Management, in the context of the changing environment, is being organised in association with the KSCSTE and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. The meet will discuss topics such as monitoring and modelling of water pollution, water and waste water management, urban and rural water management, smart/advanced water technology in pollution management, water and health, river basin management, groundwater management, water, food and energy nexus, wetland conservation and management, and climate change and water resources.

The conference has different plenary and technical sessions in which hundreds of delegates and experts from different countries are taking part, some virtually. V.P. Singh from A&M University, Texas, USA, and R.P. Kingsly Ambrose from Purdue University, UK, were the resource persons in the first plenary session on Wednesday. There will also be technical sessions on various subjects in which a number of resource scholars will present their theses.

Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine will inaugurate the valedictory function on June 24. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip will be present.