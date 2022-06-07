Global alumni meet at MAMO college, Kozhikode
MAMO College at Mukkam here is planning a global alumni meet on July 24, during which alumni from all batches since 1982 and former teachers will take part. The get-together titled ‘Milaap 22’ will even have former students who are either working or have settled in foreign countries. The programme is being organised by MAMO Global Alumni. It has chapters in Europe and West Asia, besides other States, a press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.