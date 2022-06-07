Global alumni meet at MAMO college, Kozhikode

MAMO College at Mukkam here is planning a global alumni meet on July 24, during which alumni from all batches since 1982 and former teachers will take part. The get-together titled ‘Milaap 22’ will even have former students who are either working or have settled in foreign countries. The programme is being organised by MAMO Global Alumni. It has chapters in Europe and West Asia, besides other States, a press release said.