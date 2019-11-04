Glimmer of hope for Kallai Road

With the Kozhikode Corporation successfully implementing the Kalluthankadavu project, a glimmer of hope has emerged for the widening of Kallai Road from Muthalakkulam to Areekkad.

A blueprint prepared by the Calicut Development Authority (CDA) for the rehabilitation of shopkeepers and landowners under the land pooling system almost five years ago is now being revived.

“The project may have been on the back burner for quite some time. But it is now under the active consideration of the civic body,” corporation town planner A.M. Jayan, who conceived the initiative, told The Hindu on Sunday.

First in the State

The project was conceived as a participatory mode of operation through the land pooling mechanism and Transferable Development Right.

“Possibly, such an initiative would be first of its kind in the State,” he said.

Mr. Jayan said the objective was to widen the 8-km Kallai Road from Muthalakkulam to Areekkad to not only solve congestion in the busy corridor but also to manage private land holding in a better way.

Survey

The plan was to widen the existing 12-metre arterial stretch to 24 metres for smooth traffic. According to a preliminary survey, which was conducted five years ago, as many as 323 persons had buildings in their properties beside the road, while 77 had only landed property. Another 1,012 individuals had rented shops in the said buildings.

“Boundaries had been demarcated and stones laid for the project. Besides, stakeholders had positively responded to the initiative which would have ensured 100% rehabilitation. Thanks to new land management techniques, no additional cost was required for land acquisition,” Mr. Jayan said.

Efforts to develop the Muthalakulam - Areekad stretch, located in Nagaram, Kasaba, Panniyankara and Cheruvannur villages, began as early as 1998. However, it did not materialise until a detailed project report was prepared for a portion from Palayam to Francis Road in 2005.

Incidentally, private landholders used land pooling techniques to utilise space.

Moreover, the dissolution of the CDA by the previous LDF government put the brakes on the project.

Now, corporation officials believe that the project could be revived after forming a dedicated team to execute it and frame rules for land pooling under the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act.

The methodology is simple: small parcels of land in the scheme area will be pooled into one lot, and a detailed plan will be prepared considering future development, rehabilitation, and new amenities. Then the government has to approve the project.