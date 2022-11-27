GIS mapping in progress to prepare digital repository of assets

November 27, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Geographic Information System-based mapping of assets as part of preparing a comprehensive data repository for better planning and project execution is in the final phase in Kozhikode district. The majority of local bodies have already completed the data gathering process as part of updating it with the Kerala Spatial Data Infrastructure.

According to Revenue department officials associated with the GIS mapping projects, the local administrators in 70 grama panchayats, apart from the city corporation, municipalities, and block panchayats, will be able to classify the collected data and incorporate it during their project planning process. It was in 2015 that the district administration started intensive efforts in the area, they said.

Now, only very few local bodies are yet to complete the data gathering process with the unavailability of a drone-based survey team. The process is now going on in the limits of local bodies such as Koyilandy municipality, Villiappally, and Manioor panchayats.

Instructions have been given to cover all regional assets and facilities such as roads, bridges, major landmarks, junctions, parking areas, major public facilities, offices, and water resources. It will also pool data on the available extent of wetlands, paddy fields, and fallow land.

“A comprehensive geo-spatial data will help the local bodies to submit detailed proposals to the Central government for winning approval for innovative projects,” said Maniyoor panchayat president T.K. Ashraf. He also pointed out that the GIS-based data can assist the preparation for mitigating the impact of natural calamities and come up with an environment-friendly development model.

A technical team under the UL Technology Solutions is now coordinating the works using hi-end drone cameras in different parts of the district. In Koyilandy municipality, ₹10 lakh has already been set apart to complete the task. It will be completed here in two phases.

The grassroots-level geo spatial data is also expected to support the State government in micro-level planning of development projects. Any government department will be able to access the micro-level data of a particular local body for fact checking, comparison or better planning.

“The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment is now having exclusive GIS-based maps under 18 different categories carrying details on flood-prone areas, drought-prone areas, and soil piping affected areas. It is now being used for planning at different levels,” said a senior Revenue department officer. He said the completion of the ongoing GIS-mapping process would equip local bodies to perform better in the project preparation field.