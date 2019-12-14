Girl’s death: youth remanded in custody

The Mukkom police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old youth on charge of abetting the suicide of a Dalit girl. The Plus Two student was found dead at her house at Karassery on December 12. Rinas, the accused, has been remanded in judicial custody by the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

In the investigation, it was found that the girl was in love with Rinas. The police recovered a diary from her house in which she had left hints that pointed to the youth’s involvement in her death. Rinas has been charged under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 366 (punishment for kidnapping, abducting or inducting woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said he would also be booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

‘Family threatened’

It was the girl’s brother who first raised suspicion over her death and the involvement of Rinas in the incident. A group of Dalit activists had also accused the youth of threatening the girl’s family members when they decided to approach the police.