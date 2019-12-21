Kozhikode

Girl’s death: SC/ST panel chief visits house

Chairman of Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes B.S. Mavoji on Friday visited the house of a girl who died under suspicious circumstances recently. The girl was a student of Anayamkunnu Higher Secondary School at Karasseri. He also recorded the statements of the girl’s relatives.

Mr. Mavoji inspected the room in which the death happened. He said that it was unlikely for anyone to commit suicide in a room that could not be locked from inside.

The Commission has asked the Department of Scheduled Castes to compensate the girl’s family. It intervened in the issue based on media reports and complaints received from public.

