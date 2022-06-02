Girl’s death in Kozhikode due to H1N1

The recent death of a 12-year-old girl from Ulliyeri in Kozhikode district has been attributed to H1N1 infection. Her twin sister is undergoing treatment for the flu at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The girl had sought treatment for fever at the Government Taluk Hospital, Koyilandy, on Sunday. She was shifted to the medical college hospital later, where she died. Both the girls started showing fever symptoms after their visit to Bengaluru recently. Lab results confirmed the presence of the virus later.