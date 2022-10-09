Kozhikode

Girl run over by train at Payyoli in Kozhikode

A girl student from the Vadakara Model polytechnic college was run over by a train at Payyoli on Sunday. The victim was identified as Deepthi, daughter of K. Pavithran. According to the police, the accident took place at 8 a.m. The 20-year-old was identified after tracking her phone from the accident spot. A case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
railway accident
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2022 6:03:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/girl-run-over-by-train-at-payyoli-in-kozhikode/article65988146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY