Girl run over by train at Payyoli in Kozhikode

October 09, 2022

A girl student from the Vadakara Model polytechnic college was run over by a train at Payyoli on Sunday. The victim was identified as Deepthi, daughter of K. Pavithran. According to the police, the accident took place at 8 a.m. The 20-year-old was identified after tracking her phone from the accident spot. A case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.



