Girl found missing in Kozhikode returns home

She had reportedly bunked class to roam around city

She had reportedly bunked class to roam around city

Ending hours of uncertainty and frantic moments, a minor girl who was reported missing on her way to school on Thursday morning has safely returned home. Officials of Vellayil police station said the girl had bunked class to roam around the city.

The police had registered a case based on a complaint by her parents and had conducted an intensive search at different places in Kozhikode district. It was the girl’s teachers who reported her absence in class to her parents. The girl reportedly reached home late in the evening.

She was one of the six girls who had recently gone missing from the Kozhikode Government Children’s Home and later traced to Bengaluru. Following the request of her parents to the District Collector, the Children’s Home authorities had allowed her to return home.