July 06, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

Students of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Kallachi, Kozhikode, have emerged winners at the district-level financial literacy quiz organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in association with the Directorate of General Education for high school students. They will represent the district in the State-level quiz competition to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on July 18. Students of KKM GVHSS emerged runners-up at the district-level event, a press release said.

