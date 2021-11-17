Ghat Road protection panel on the verge of split

Official functionaries allege bid to make committee’s services chargeable

The Thamarassery Ghat Road Protection Committee, which has been operational for over six years taking care of the conservation of the scenic mountain pass and issues pertaining to motorists on the accident-prone route, is on the verge of a split thanks to political differences.

Official committee functionaries owing allegiance to right wing parties alleged that a few expelled members supported by Left parties were attempting to hijack their roles, besides maligning the committee’s image.

Though free service is one of the declared policies of the committee, office-bearers alleged that it was hardly followed by a few opponents who wanted to make it a paid service even for recovering vehicles involved in accidents making use of their personal tie-ups with private crane operators. All those who opposed this unfair tie-up are now facing the wrath of dissidents, they claimed.

“Some dissenters are making efforts to form a parallel organisation using their political influence. They are also organising public meetings to mislead our members and the authorities,” said a founding leader of the committee. He alleged that those who had spearheaded the propaganda were not part of any demanding work or rescue operations undertaken by the committee in the first five years.

A committee member who has been with it since its inception in 2015 said it was his team members’ efforts that led to the transformation of Ghat Road into a safe zone for all providing emergency support. “Video surveillance, 24X7 police patrol, and efficient traffic regulations during emergency situations were all introduced on the neglected route because of the committee’s intervention,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the dissidents alleged that some founding leaders were seemingly reluctant to hand over leadership roles to the new team for political reasons, which could not be accepted. According to them, the committee being a registered body had to follow all rules and regulations meeting the expectations of its members. They also denied the charge of encouraging paid service and tie-ups with private organisations for rescue missions.