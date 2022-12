Ghana citizen arrested on drug trafficking charge

December 23, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

Kozhikode The Nadakkau police in Kozhikode have arrested a Ghana citizen suspected of having involvement in smuggling a costly synthetic drug to Kerala. Victor D. Saba, the suspect, was taken into custody from Bengaluru on Wednesday with 150 grams of MDMA. He was netted subsequent to a follow-up investigation by the police into an earlier synthetic drug seizure case. ADVERTISEMENT

