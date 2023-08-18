German-aided climate change learning lab opened at CWRDM

August 18, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

A German-aided Climate Change Learning Lab with all modern learning facilities on climate change for learners and researchers has started functioning at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) near Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district.

The lab opened by Mayor Beena Philip on Friday is the outcome of the support of ‘Indo-German Support Project for Climate Action in India’ in partnership with the ‘Strategic Partnerships for Implementation of the Paris Agreement’ (SPIPA). The German Government enterprise- Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) established the facility here under the joint partnership.

According to officials, the learning lab offers a unique opportunity for experiential learning. It can be used both for self-paced learning and training activities. As a learning centre where innovative instruments explore topics such as climate change and climate finance, it will contribute to the sustainable competence development of target groups on these topics, they added.

Officials who worked behind the lab said it will also enable relevant target groups to access national and international climate financing to address issues related to climate change. Apart from that, the trainees and researchers will be able to discover what climate finance is about and further encourage initiatives at individual and group level. The lab will be open for visitors from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on all working days.

The details of the services and features of the new lab were explained by the GIZ functionaries during the opening ceremony on Friday that was presided over by P.T.A. Rahim, MLA. Edwin Koekkoek, first counsellor of Energy and Climate Action in the European Union Delegation was the guest of honour. Karin Deckenbach, project manager of the Indo-German Climate Action Project in India and Manoj P. Samuel, Director, CWRDM, were present.