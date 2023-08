August 20, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

A geriatric block has been opened at the Kozhikode District Ayurveda hospital with focus on treating senior citizens suffering from various lifestyle diseases. The project that was completed at a cost of ₹1 crore will be able to accommodate 10 patients for admitted treatments. In the first phase, only outpatient consultations will be available at the centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.