Gender Park gets ready to host ICGE-II

KOZHIKODE

31 January 2021 00:18 IST

UN Women to set up South-Asian Hub on the campus

The Gender Park campus at Vellimadukunnu is undergoing thorough cleaning and renovation work, in preparation for the second International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE-II), which will be held here from February 11 to 13.

Come February 27, it will be five years since the campus was opened by former President Pranab Mukherjee. But the State had put the Gender Park project on the back burner, until recently.

“Serious financial crunch was the main reason why the State could not pay enough attention to the Gender Park so far. But now, it will change,” said Gender Park CEO P.T.M. Sunish. “To start with, it has revived the She Taxi project which did not go as it was initially envisaged. At present, we have 40 She Taxis in the State and more women are to join the fold soon,” he added.

The ICGE-II is expected to be the next stage of the said change. An international convention centre, an amphitheatre, a gender museum and a gender library, part of the first phase of Gender Park, will be inaugurated on February 11.

“While the latter two are the first of their kind in the country, UN Women setting up its South-Asian Hub on the Gender Park campus is the highlight among the forthcoming changes,” said K.K. Shylaja, Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development, here recently.

The Gender Park has entered into an equal partnership contract with UN Women, which ensures the latter’s help and cooperation in all activities of the former. The office of UN Women will function from the International Trade and Research Centre for Women, the foundation of which will be laid by the Chief Minister during the ICGE. “The function of the Trade Centre is to equip women and transgender individuals to hone their entrepreneurial skills as well as to help them wade their way to success in the modern world. It is a ₹300-crore project,” said the Minister.

The Gender Park was founded in 2013 as an autonomous body under the State government, aiming to contribute to gender discourse in the country. It was the ICGE-I organised by the Gender Park in Thiruvananthapuram in 2015 that led to Kerala’s transgender policy, which was a first for any Indian state.