Gayatri delights music fans in city

Some songs never lose their charm. Like Tu jahaan jahaan chalega..., from the Hindi film Mera Saaya.

The world first heard the incredibly sweet melody, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, in 1966. It is one of the several timeless classics composer Madan Mohan tuned for her.

On a warm Thursday night at the Tagore Centenary Hall here, playback singer Gayatri rendered the song for an appreciative audience. She did a fine job, too.

The song was indeed one of the highlights of the show organised by ACV. She improvised the original composition a bit, but it worked.

Gayatri, one of the finest singers of her generation, did a good job of presenting her own version of Jagjit Singh’s Hothon se choolo tum... The song has been popular with listeners of ghazals right from the time the film Prem Geet was released in 1981.

Gayatri too has her own fans for ghazals. She had anchored a popular television show of ghazals.

So it was hardly a surprise when somebody in the audience requested her to sing Baat karni mujhe... She had wanted to know from the audience if they wanted her to sing any song in particular.

She sang only a few lines of the ghazal popularised by Mehdi Hassan, but they were lapped by the audience. Her tribute to the legendary Pakistani singer was a delight. Gayatri also rendered one of her popular film songs – Deen dayalo raamaa... (Arayannangulde Veedu).

Another highlight of the programme was the city-based young singer Sadhika’s rendition of Eeranuduthum kondambaram...(Iruttinte Athmavu). The show also featured songs from Sunil Kumar.