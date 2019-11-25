Gas agencies warned of strict action

The District Supply Office has warned of stringent legal action against Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) delivery agents who collect additional delivery charge from consumers for their doorstep service within the free zone. Henceforth, the consumers can take up such complaints directly with the District Supply Officer or City Rationing Officer mentioning the name of the agencies for spot action.

All consumers who stay within a five-kilometre radius of the gas agencies concerned are eligible for the free-zone benefits. Though it has already been communicated to the gas agencies and their agents for proper compliance, some of them have been found violating it, exploiting the ignorance of consumers.

Officials at the Kozhikode Taluk Supply Office said the warning was issued in the wake of complaints from some city residents. The delivery agents were said to be collecting ₹20-50 extra for the service, they said.

Some residents’ associations and consumer forums also had taken up the issue with the district administration.

Kozhikode District Consumer Protection Committee president T.K.A. Azeez said the practice of considering such complaints at district-level adalats in an insignificant way should be stopped first to make the gas agencies more responsible. “There should be stronger actions on the spot, including suspension of trade licence or suspension of the delivery person, to stop the illegal collection of extra service charge,” he said.