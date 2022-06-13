Garbage monitoring system may come into effect in Kozhikode next month

Training on for members of Haritha Karma Sena in eight urban local bodies in district

Urban local bodies in Kozhikode district will soon have the Harithamitram smart garbage monitoring system in place enabling systematic and well-documented waste management activities.

Training for Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members is in full swing in the seven municipalities and the Kozhikode Corporation under the aegis of the Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission, and Keltron.

The Harithamitram smart garbage monitoring system encompasses a detailed database prepared based on a survey, a technician app for service providers, and a customer app for the public, besides an MCF/RRF app that manages details regarding material collection facilities, resource recovery facilities, and Clean Kerala Company, besides a web portal that consists of comprehensive data on waste management in the State. The whole system has been developed by Keltron.

Training for HKS members is imparted by Keltron to equip them to use the technician app. It will help them record the amount of garbage collected from each household or establishment, its type, and other relevant details. The collection of user fees by HKS will go completely online as the system comes into effect. Every HKS member will be trained in the usage of the app, even though only one member of a team will have to use it.

“We have 43 local bodies in the district that have submitted their projects to implement the system. In the first phase, however, the system is being implemented only in eight urban local bodies, considering the immediate necessity of the system in towns and the city,” said P. Prakashan, district coordinator, HKS. Mr. Prakashan said the training would be completed by the end of June, and the system could be operational in July.