Gaping potholes on Kuttiyadi pass put motorists’ lives at risk

With long-pending maintenance works, several stretches of the Kuttiyadi pass, with gaping potholes, have turned into danger zones for motorists. Since the beginning of the monsoon season, motorists on the route, which is considered to be an alternative to the Thamarassery ghat road, have been going through a harrowing experience.

The yet-to-be completed drainage works continue to be the main challenge as stormwater directly flows into the road and covers the stretch with silt. Many times, two-wheeler riders had a narrow escape from the slippery surface. The visibility of the road is also declining with the uncontrolled undergrowth along the road.

“The renovation of the road, which was taken over by Kerala Road Fund Board from the Public Works department, is pending mainly because of the shortage of funds. For more than a year, nothing has been done to ensure passengers’ safety here,” says P.V. Robin, a local resident. He points out that the support of labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has not been utilised properly to clear the route.

Though there were a few beautification attempts on the part of the local administrators, the initial zeal did not last long. Attempts to plant flowering plants and make the area a plastic-free zone ended midway. Proposals to widen some of the dangerous curves with the land freely given by local residents also remained unimplemented.

“It is mostly the heavy trucks that end up in accidents on the accident-prone stretches. Last year, officials from the Motor Vehicles department visited the dangerous stretches of the 17-km road between Kuttiyadi and Pakrathalam and submitted some action plans, but nothing has been materialised so far,” says K.N. Sandeep, a resident of Kuttiyadi. He says many of the accident-prone stretches are yet to have proper street lights and cautionary boards.

Local administrators from the area claim that they have taken up the development concerns multiple times with the Public Works department. Many a time, officials had visited the spot to check public complaints and prepare action plans, they say.

Fed up with the continuing apathy, some of the youth organisations from Kuttiyadi are planning to stage a symbolic protest on the route. Functionaries of some of the organisations also confirm that they will resort to crowd funding initiatives for emergency works if the authorities fail to address the safety concerns.