December 04, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force on Sunday arrested two persons with 12 kg of ganja from Kannamparamba. C.V. Salim, 42, and C.V. Noufal, 44, were nabbed when they were trying to sell the smuggled stuff. Both of them were suspects in various criminal cases. According to the police, Salim had maintained contacts with large-scale drug suppliers. Both of them were concentrating mostly on the coastal areas of Kozhikode, the police said.

