Ganja seized, five arrested in Kozhikode

A special squad of the Excise department on Saturday seized 14 kg of ganja and took into custody five persons during a surprise inspection at Mukkom in Kozhikode district. The suspects were taken into custody from a lodge and a rented house. Two of them were reportedly Malappuram natives who brought the smuggled stuff for resale in the rural region. The search was conducted following a tip-off received by the Excise Commissioner.  


