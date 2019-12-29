Gang roughs up anti-drug abuse campaigner

An anti-drug abuse campaigner from Kozhikode’s Poovattuparamba village was allegedly roughed up by a three-member gang of drug addicts on Saturday night. Ashkar, a local trader near Poovattuparamba who sustained head injuries in the attack, was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place at 9.30 p.m. when Ashkar was inside his shop. The police managed to identify the attackers based on his statement.

Local merchants condemned the incident and called upon the police to track the absconding gang. They also complained that such incidents of revenge were on the rise owing to alleged lackadaisical approach of the police.

A merchant in the area revealed that even students and local residents were finding it hard to resist the public nuisance and vandalism of drug addicts in and around the Poovattuparamba market. Though the mahallu committee and various social organisations in the area had carried out intensive public campaigns against substance abuse, it could not address the issue completely, he said.