Gang rape: One more case involving victim’s relative registered

The Kozhikode Rural police have registered one more case as part of the continuing probe into the gang rape of a minor girl at the Janakikkad ecotourism spot. The man booked in the case is reportedly a close relative of the girl.

Police sources said the victim revealed the details of the suspect during a personal counselling session. He was reportedly the first one who sexually abused the girl while her parents were away from her home, they said.

The Rural police had arrested four youths in connection with the gang rape case on October 20. The arrested were Sayooj Thekkeparambath, 24, Shibu Parachalil, 32, Rahul Thaminjal, 22, and Akshay Paloli, 22. According to their statement, the incident took place at the tourism spot on October 3.

In the second phase of the inquiry, two more persons who allegedly exploited the girl at a different location had been arrested. Police sources said the case against the relative was the third one related to the ongoing probe into the incident. His arrest would be recorded shortly, they said.