Gang of four arrested on abduction charge

September 16, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Saturday arrested a gang of four men who were reportedly part of a bunch of hired goons who allegedly abducted a youth from near the Calicut International Airport recently. The suspects — Shahul Hameed, 42, R.M. Sakeer, 52, M.P. Rashid, 47, and P.P. Shameer, 37, — were nabbed by a police squad led by Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju. The gang had allegedly abducted the youth suspecting his alliance with a gold smuggling racket. However, the man, who was reportedly beaten up by the four, was later abandoned on the road. The case was registered on the basis of his statement. 

